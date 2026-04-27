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Kirby Yates Injury: Struggling during rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Yates (knee) has made three minor-league rehab outings since April 17, giving up a combined seven runs on seven hits while posting a 5:1 K:BB over three innings.

Yates' rehab appearances have been spread out, as he's had at least two days off between each outing. The veteran reliever has given up at least one run in each of his one-inning appearances and has served up two homers across his three frames. It's not clear how long the Angels plan to keep Yates on his rehab assignment, and his struggles may not be helping his cause for rejoining the big-league roster in short order. After Jordan Romano was designated for assignment Sunday, the Angels' closer situation is extremely murky, and Yates is a clear candidate to take on the role given his 98 career regular-season saves. However, the club may want to see Yates put together some better outings before feeling comfortable handing him the ball in the ninth inning of close contests.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Angels
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