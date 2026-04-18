Kirby Yates Injury: Will need several rehab appearances
Yates (knee) still needs to gain weight and add velocity before being activated from the injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Yates made his first rehab appearance Friday night and said the outing went as planned, despite allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk. He also noted he'll need a few more rehab appearances before returning. Yates projects to work in a high-leverage role once fully healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Yates See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?8 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Yates See More