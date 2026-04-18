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Kirby Yates Injury: Will need several rehab appearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Yates (knee) still needs to gain weight and add velocity before being activated from the injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Yates made his first rehab appearance Friday night and said the outing went as planned, despite allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk. He also noted he'll need a few more rehab appearances before returning. Yates projects to work in a high-leverage role once fully healthy.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Angels
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