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Kirby Yates News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Angels reinstated Yates (knee) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Yates has spent the first five-plus weeks of the season on the shelf due to left knee inflammation, but he's ready to join the Angels after a four-outing rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander surrendered seven runs in his first three rehab appearances but bounced back with a scoreless frame in his final outing. Yates should be in the mix at closer for the Angels, especially since Jordan Romano was cut loose in late April.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Angels
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