Kirby Yates News: Comes off injured list Saturday

The Dodgers activated Yates (hamstring) off the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Yates went on the IL due to a hamstring injury May 18 and didn't end up needing a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. The veteran reliever should immediately move back to a high-leverage role in the Dodgers' bullpen and could get some save chances with Tanner Scott having some uneven outings of late and the team not committed to a full-time closer. Yates' activation was part of a series of pitching roster moves by Los Angeles on Saturday, as the club also activated Michael Kopech (shoulder) from the 60-day IL, designated reliever Chris Stratton for assignment and placed starter Tony Gonsolin (elbow) on the 15-day injured list.