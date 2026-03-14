Kirby Yates News: Early favorite for saves
Ben Joyce (shoulder) is expected to begin the season on the injured list and Robert Stephenson (shoulder) recently suffered a setback, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange-County Register reports, which positions Yates to potentially begin the season as the favorite for saves in Anaheim.
Yates signed with the Halos on a one-year contract in December, with GM Perry Minasian indicating when the deal was announced that the veteran will need to earn closing opportunities. The 38-year-old has given up one earned run with three strikeouts and a walk over three innings during spring training, but he struggled to a 5.23 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 50 appearances for the Dodgers last year. The Angels also added Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano to the bullpen mix this winter, but Yates should be at the head of the pack, at least until Joyce and/or Stephenson are available.
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