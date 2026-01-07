Minasian did point out multiple times that Yates' closer experience -- as well as a past relationship with pitching coach Mike Maddux -- were important factors in the Angels giving the veteran hurler a one-year, $5 million contract. The Angels also added former closer Jordan Romano this offseason and have Ben Joyce (shoulder) and Robert Stephenson (elbow) coming back from injury. All four relievers are candidates for saves, and Minasian noted that the decision as to who will close games will be up to manager Kurt Suzuki.