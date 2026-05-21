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Kirby Yates News: Squanders save chance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Yates was charged with a blown save after retiring two batters and allowing one run on one hit and one walk in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Upon being activated May 5 following a season-opening stint on the injured list due to left knee inflammation, Yates was deployed in lower-leverage spots for each of his first four appearances with the Angels. After the veteran right-hander tossed a pair of clean innings while striking out four of the six batters he faced over his last two outings, manager Kurt Suzuki felt comfortable turning to Yates on Wednesday to protect a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning. Yates immediately squandered the opportunity, serving up a leadoff home run to Jeff McNeil to tie the game. He was able to induce a groundout and then struck out Lawrence Butler, but Yates was pulled from the game after putting two more runners on via a walk and hit batsmen. Though the Angels' closer situation remains unsettled, Yates' poor showing Wednesday could hurt his case for seeing another save chance anytime soon.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Angels
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