Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga Injury: Advances to mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Senga (back) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Senga appears to have responded well since receiving an epidural to treat his lumbar spine inflammation, which forced him to the injured list April 28. He was able to start throwing again Wednesday, nine days after receiving the injection. Senga has now taken another step forward by getting back on a mound, but he'll still need to face hitters in live batting practice and then likely complete a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 15-day injured list. Senga had posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in five starts prior to landing on the shelf and may not be assured a rotation spot once he's activated.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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