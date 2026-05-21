Kodai Senga Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Senga (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga has been throwing at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida and is ready to test things out in a game setting. The 33-year-old right-hander posted a 9.00 ERA in his first five starts before landing on the 15-day injured list in late April with lumbar spine inflammation, so the Mets will want Senga to look crisp in addition to feeling healthy before they consider re-inserting him into the big-league rotation.