Kodai Senga Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Senga (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Senga has been throwing at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida and is ready to test things out in a game setting. The 33-year-old right-hander posted a 9.00 ERA in his first five starts before landing on the 15-day injured list in late April with lumbar spine inflammation, so the Mets will want Senga to look crisp in addition to feeling healthy before they consider re-inserting him into the big-league rotation.
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