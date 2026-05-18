Kodai Senga Injury: Faces hitters over weekend
Senga (back) threw a multi-inning live-batting practice session Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Senga flew to the Mets' facility in Florida to take the next step forward in his recovery process for lumbar spine inflammation, which sent him to the injured list April 28. According to the report, Senga won't advance to game action "until his pitch metrics are in the place that he wants," so he may be more than a week away from beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Senga had struggled to a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 20 innings in his five starts with the Mets prior to landing on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up6 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%12 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers12 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway13 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More