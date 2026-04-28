Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 1:05pm

The Mets placed Senga on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 27, due to lumbar spine inflammation.

The right-hander has begun the season 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA through his first five starts, and he lasted just 2.2 frames during his last outing Sunday versus Colorado. According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, Senga received an epidural and will be sidelined from throwing for at least 7-to-10 days. Once healthy and built back up, the Mets are likely to send Senga on what could be a lengthy rehab assignment to try and get him back on track. Christian Scott is poised to claim the open rotation spot after recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago