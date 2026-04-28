Kodai Senga Injury: Lands on injured list
The Mets placed Senga on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 27, due to lumbar spine inflammation.
The right-hander has begun the season 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA through his first five starts, and he lasted just 2.2 frames during his last outing Sunday versus Colorado. According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, Senga received an epidural and will be sidelined from throwing for at least 7-to-10 days. Once healthy and built back up, the Mets are likely to send Senga on what could be a lengthy rehab assignment to try and get him back on track. Christian Scott is poised to claim the open rotation spot after recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
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