Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Senga (back) played catch Wednesday, and the latter is progressing in his recovery, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

"[Senga's] feeling a lot better, so now we've got to build him back up," Mendoza relayed Wednesday. Senga is working through lumbar spine inflammation that caused him to land on the 15-day injured list in late April. He'll struggled to a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP across 20 innings prior to landing on the IL, and he may need a lengthy rehab assignment before being cleared to return to the big leagues.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
14 days ago