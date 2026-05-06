Kodai Senga Injury: Progressing in recovery
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Senga (back) played catch Wednesday, and the latter is progressing in his recovery, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
"[Senga's] feeling a lot better, so now we've got to build him back up," Mendoza relayed Wednesday. Senga is working through lumbar spine inflammation that caused him to land on the 15-day injured list in late April. He'll struggled to a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP across 20 innings prior to landing on the IL, and he may need a lengthy rehab assignment before being cleared to return to the big leagues.
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