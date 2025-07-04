Kodai Senga Injury: Saturday may be lone rehab start

Senga (hamstring) will aim to throw around 60 pitches in his rehab start Saturday for Double-A Binghamton, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

If all goes well, Senga could rejoin the big-league rotation next week in Kansas City, per Castillo. That would seemingly line him up to start July 11 or July 12 on extra rest, as normal rest would be July 10 in Baltimore. Senga had a 2.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB in 29.1 innings over his five most recent starts prior to straining his right hamstring.