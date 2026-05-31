Kodai Senga Injury: Shaky in second rehab start
Senga (spine) struck out five and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse.
After making a 3.1-inning, 63-pitch start for Single-A St. Lucie on May 22, Senga jumped up a few levels for the second outing of his rehab assignment. The 33-year-old was able to build up to 80 pitches Thursday and looks to be fully stretched out for a normal starter's workload at this point, but the Mets may want Senga to deliver better results in the minors before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Between the two rehab starts, Senga has posted a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over seven innings while also tossing two wild pitches and hitting a batter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)9 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue12 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More