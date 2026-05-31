Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga Injury: Shaky in second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 8:02pm

Senga (spine) struck out five and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse.

After making a 3.1-inning, 63-pitch start for Single-A St. Lucie on May 22, Senga jumped up a few levels for the second outing of his rehab assignment. The 33-year-old was able to build up to 80 pitches Thursday and looks to be fully stretched out for a normal starter's workload at this point, but the Mets may want Senga to deliver better results in the minors before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Between the two rehab starts, Senga has posted a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over seven innings while also tossing two wild pitches and hitting a batter.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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