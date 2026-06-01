Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga Injury: Third rehab start coming Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 9:32am

Senga (spine) is slated to make the third start of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Syracuse, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Senga will aim to throw around 85 pitches Wednesday after tossing 3.2 innings and 80 pitches in his most recent appearance for Syracuse last Thursday. Senga has recorded a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across seven innings between his first two rehab outings with Single-A St. Lucie and Syracuse, but if he shows improved results Wednesday, the 33-year-old could be cleared to make his next start in the big leagues. Senga has been on the shelf since April 28 due to lumbar spine inflammation.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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