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Kodai Senga Injury: Third rehab start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Senga (spine) will pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Senga will aim to throw around 85 pitches in his next rehab start on Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse. If this start goes according to plan, the 33-year-old could potentially return to the big-league club following this appearance. In seven innings, Senga has recorded a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB during his two rehab starts.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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