Kodai Senga Injury: Tosses 63 pitches in rehab start

Senga (back) gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in a rehab start for Single-A St. Lucie on Friday. He struck out two.

While the right-hander's line in the box score wasn't particularly impressive, Senga built up to 63 pitches (36 strikes) in his first rehab start, suggesting his return isn't far away. He landed on the IL after a rough stretch to end April, coughing up 16 earned runs in just 8.1 innings over his last three big-league outings. If he needs only one more rehab start, Senga would be in line to rejoin the Mets' rotation June 2 in Seattle.