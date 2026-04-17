Kodai Senga News: Another rough performance

Senga (0-3) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings as the Mets fell 12-4 to the Cubs. He struck out three.

The wind was blowing out to left field at Wrigley Field, contributing to a three-run homer by Moises Ballesteros in the first inning and a two-run shot by Nico Hoerner in the second, but Senga also struggled to find the strike zone and tossed just 38 of 65 pitches before getting the hook. The right-hander appeared to be headed for a bounce-back campaign after a strong spring and a 16:5 K:BB through 11.2 innings in his first two starts of 2026, but in two outings since then Senga's been hammered for 14 runs (13 earned) in 5.2 frames while serving up four homers and managing a 6:5 K:BB. He's far from the only Met struggling right now -- Friday's loss was New York's ninth straight -- but Senga may need to turn things around quickly to keep his spot in the rotation. He'll try to regain his form in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.