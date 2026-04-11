Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga News: Career-worst outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Senga (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the Athletics, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was perhaps the worst start of Senga's major-league career, as it was his shortest career start, and the seven runs allowed marked a career high. The right-hander was simply ineffective all around, throwing only 40 of his 72 pitches for strikes and getting tagged for a trio of extra-base hits (two home runs). Saturday's outing inflated Senga's ERA to 7.07 and his WHIP to 1.71 WHIP over 14 innings so far, and he'll also face a tough assignment in Chicago against the Cubs next weekend.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago