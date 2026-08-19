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Kodai Senga News: Collects fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Senga recorded his fourth save of the season in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres, giving up one run on two hits and a walk in one inning. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander put three straight baserunners on board with one out in the ninth to make things interesting, but Senga was able to get pinch-hitter Austin Hays to ground into a double play to escape the jam. Devin Williams (shoulder) isn't expected back until sometime in September, so Senga should continue holding down the fort as the Mets' closer for another couple weeks or so. Wednesday's run was the first he'd allowed over six appearances in August, and Senga has yet to blow a save chance.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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