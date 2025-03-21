Kodai Senga News: Dominates Nats in Thursday's start

Senga gave up an unearned run on zero hits and two walks over 3.2 innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out six.

Facing most of Washington's Opening Day lineup, Senga saw CJ Abrams cross the plate in the first inning after a walk, a stolen base and a throwing error by Luis Torrens on a strikeout of James Wood, but the right-hander shook it off and breezed through the rest of his outing. Senga has a 2.00 ERA and 9:2 K:BB through nine Grapefruit League innings, and while the Mets will keep a careful eye on his workload -- he won't make his 2025 debut until the fifth game of the season, April 1 in Miami -- he seems fully recovered from last year's injury woes.