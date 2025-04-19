Kodai Senga News: Earns third straight win

Senga (3-1) came away with the win against the Cardinals on Saturday. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Senga retired the side in two of the first three innings pitched. He was lifted in the sixth inning and one out shy from logging a second straight quality start, but it was another strong performance from Senga, who generated 15 first-pitch strikes and 10 whiffs. His 0.79 ERA leads the National League and is second in the majors behind Chris Bassitt (0.77), and Senga's 0.97 WHIP ranks ninth in the NL. Senga will look for his fourth straight win in his next start, which is slated for next weekend on the road against the Nationals.