Kodai Senga News: Fans eight in loss

Senga (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over five innings Tuesday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Miami.

Senga coughed up a two-run shot to Kyle Stowers in the first inning and a two-run double to Graham Pauley in the fourth after Francisco Lindor started the frame with an error. Senga generated 16 whiffs on 77 pitches (49 strikes), including eight with his infamous "ghost fork." He's registered a 2.99 career ERA over 171.2 MLB frames but was limited to just one start in 2024 due to multiple injuries. Senga's next start is lined up to be a rematch at home against the Marlins.