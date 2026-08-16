Kodai Senga News: Locks down third save
Senga secured the save against the Nationals on Sunday, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.
Senga continues to experience a seamless transition into New York's closer role while Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the injured list. The right-hander has now successfully converted each of his first three save chances, and he's also submitted five consecutive scoreless outings as a reliever. Given Senga's 9.66 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 31.2 innings as a starter, it's hard to envision the Mets moving the hurler back into the rotation again this year even after Williams returns.
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