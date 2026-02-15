Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga News: Looking good early in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Senga appears to be further ahead of other Mets' pitchers in camp and has already been hitting 92 mph with his fastball, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Having Senga healthy and effective would be a huge boost to the rotation, but the 33-year-old right-hander has a lot to prove in 2026. He began last season with a brilliant 1.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB through his first 13 starts and 73.2 innings, but after landing on the IL due to a hamstring injury in mid-June, Senga couldn't put things together. He posted a 5.90 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 39:24 K:BB over his final nine outings and 39.2 innings after being activated from the IL, before spending September trying to correct his mechanics at Triple-A Syracuse even with the Mets trying to make a playoff push. If Senga can rediscover his early 2025 form, or his form from 2023, he would give New York a true top-of-the-rotation presence alongside Freddy Peralta.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
