Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga News: Perfect in Friday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Senga struck out five over three perfect innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The right-hander made short work of a mix of Miami Opening Day starters and minor leaguers, with Senga sitting 96-97 mph with his four-seam fastball and popping 98.6 mph in the second inning to top prospect Joe Mack. Senga was so efficient, firing 28 of 38 pitches for strikes, that he needed to toss an additional 30 pitches in the bullpen after his start, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com to stay on track with his buildup. Through 5.2 spring frames, Senga sports a 3.18 ERA and 7:0 K:BB, and he seems locked into a rotation spot as long as he can stay healthy.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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