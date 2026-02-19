Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga News: Reaches 97 mph in live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Senga hit 97 mph in a live batting practice session Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga averaged 95.7 mph with his four-seamer in his rookie season and 94.7 mph with the pitch in 2025, so topping out at 97 mph already in camp seems like a good sign. The 33-year-old posted a 3.02 ERA in 22 outings for the Mets last season, but his strikeout rate dipped to 22.6 percent and he finished the year in the minors after a rough stretch. If healthy, Senga should open 2026 in the Mets' rotation.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga
