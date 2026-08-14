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Kodai Senga News: Records second save of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:36am

Senga allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

Senga recorded two quick outs before making things interesting. After allowing a single to Jacob Young and plunking CJ Abrams with a pitch, Senga fanned Abimelec Ortiz to earn his second save of the season. The right-hander has now recorded both of the Mets' saves since Devin Williams landed on the injured list Monday with a right shoulder strain, suggesting he'd the team's top ninth-inning option in the short term. That's a notable development after Senga went 0-8 with an 8.66 ERA over his first 13 appearances (eight starts) this season before losing his rotation spot. He has yet to allow a run and owns a 0.75 WHIP in four August relief outings.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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