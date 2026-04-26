Kodai Senga News: Remains winless

Senga (0-4) took the loss in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Rockies. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings.

Senga was pulled in the third inning. He allowed a two-run home run to Hunter Goodman in that frame and put more traffic on the bases before Carl Edwards was brought in for mop-up duty. Senga landed 30 of 50 pitches for strikes in this outing, but he continues to struggle -- this was his third straight start that lasted less than four inning, and he's given up five homers in that span. For the season, he has a 9.00 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB across 20 innings over five starts. Senga is tentatively projected to make his next start against the Angels, but it's unclear how much longer the Mets will tolerate his struggles on the mound, as it already looks like he's operating on a short leash.