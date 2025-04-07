Kodai Senga News: Sails to first win

Senga (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing five hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The New York right-hander breezed through five innings, completing the task in 77 pitches against the lowly Marlins. Senga survived a chilly night in Queens -- the game-time temperature was 42 degrees -- which might explain the lack of whiffs during this outing, generating just five. The 32-year-old currently lines up to make his next start this weekend against the Athletics on the road.