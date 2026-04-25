Kodai Senga News: Saturday's start postponed
Senga and the Mets won't face the Rockies on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain.
New York and Colorado will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Saturday's contest, and Senga will likely take the mound to start one of the two games. The 33-year-old will be looking to turn things around after giving up 13 earned runs in just 5.2 innings between his last two starts.
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