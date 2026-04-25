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Kodai Senga News: Saturday's start postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Senga and the Mets won't face the Rockies on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain.

New York and Colorado will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Saturday's contest, and Senga will likely take the mound to start one of the two games. The 33-year-old will be looking to turn things around after giving up 13 earned runs in just 5.2 innings between his last two starts.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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