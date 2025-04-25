Fantasy Baseball
Kodai Senga News: Sharp in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Senga did not factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out five.

Senga hadn't allowed a run in three straight starts (17.2 innings) coming into Friday. He'd give up two runs in his first three innings before blanking the Nats over his final three frames, securing a quality start. Senga's ERA sits at a sparkling 1.26 with a 1.05 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through his first five outings (28.2 innings) this year. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next start.

