Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga News: Starting nightcap Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Senga will start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus Colorado, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Senga was originally scheduled to start Saturday, but the game was postponed due to rain. Fantasy managers in weekly leagues who have Senga in their lineup won't lose a start, however, as the right-hander is slated to pitch in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday. Nolan McLean will make his regularly scheduled start in the matinee.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
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