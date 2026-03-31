Kodai Senga headshot

Kodai Senga News: Strikes out nine in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:50pm

Senga (0-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine across six innings.

Senga's stuff looked good, and his increased fastball velocity carried over from the spring. After sitting at 94.7 mph with his fastball last season, Senga's four-seamer averaged 97.4 mph against St. Louis on Tuesday. He also generated 17 whiffs on 92 total pitches, but walks remained an issue for the right-hander after he walked 4.37 batters per nine innings in 2025. The third inning proved to be the difference for Senga on Tuesday, as he gave up three straight hits to begin the frame, including a two-run double to Ivan Herrera. Senga retired 12 of the final 14 he faced. Senga's next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Giants in San Francisco.

Kodai Senga
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kodai Senga See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Author Image
Brad Johnson
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago