Kodai Senga News: Strikes out nine in first start

Senga (0-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine across six innings.

Senga's stuff looked good, and his increased fastball velocity carried over from the spring. After sitting at 94.7 mph with his fastball last season, Senga's four-seamer averaged 97.4 mph against St. Louis on Tuesday. He also generated 17 whiffs on 92 total pitches, but walks remained an issue for the right-hander after he walked 4.37 batters per nine innings in 2025. The third inning proved to be the difference for Senga on Tuesday, as he gave up three straight hits to begin the frame, including a two-run double to Ivan Herrera. Senga retired 12 of the final 14 he faced. Senga's next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Giants in San Francisco.