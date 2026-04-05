Kodai Senga News: Strikes out seven more Sunday

Senga (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

Senga was flawless through five innings, allowing two hits and two walks, and held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth. The wheels then fell off a bit for the right-hander, as he surrendered two runs on three hits before being pulled in favor of Huascar Brazoban. Senga's stuff again looked good Sunday, and he now owns a 3.09 ERA and 16:5 K:BB across 11.2 innings. Senga is slated to take the mound for his third start Saturday at home against the Athletics.