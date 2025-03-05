Kodai Senga News: Unveils sinker in spring debut

Senga worked a sinker into his repertoire during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

If he's comfortable enough with the pitch to use it during the regular season, it would give Senga something that can work inside to right-handed batters, while the rest of his offerings tend to move away from righties. The 32-year-old right-hander is mainly looking to stay healthy in 2025 after he was limited to just 5.1 innings during the regular season last year due to shoulder and calf injuries. He got his spring off to a strong start Monday, tossing 20 of 31 pitches for strikes over two scoreless innings against Miami while giving up two hits and striking out two.