Kodai Senga News: Won't pitch in first series

Senga is expected to make his first start of the season April 1 in Miami, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

That would be the Mets' fifth game of the year, after the team opens the season with a three-game set in Houston. The decision to hold Senga back is a strong sign New York will continue to monitor his workload in 2025, but the 32-year-old says he's felt good this spring and hasn't had trouble bouncing back from any of his outings. "I have a growing understanding of where my body is and what I can do and can't do at this point," Senga said after Friday's start. The Mets need him to regain his 2023 form, when he produced a 2.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 202:77 K:BB over 166.1 innings in his North America debut.