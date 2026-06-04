Kody Clemens News: Belts two homers vs. KC
Clemens went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Royals.
Clemens gave Minnesota an offensive jolt Thursday by taking Seth Lugo deep twice, with both blasts coming as solo shots. The homers were his seventh and eighth of the season and marked the second multi-homer game of his major-league career. The versatile infielder continues to swing a hot bat, going deep four times over his last eight games. Since May 10, Clemens is batting 25-for-87 (.287) with an .828 OPS across 22 contests.
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