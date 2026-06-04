Kody Clemens headshot

Kody Clemens News: Belts two homers vs. KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Clemens went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Royals.

Clemens gave Minnesota an offensive jolt Thursday by taking Seth Lugo deep twice, with both blasts coming as solo shots. The homers were his seventh and eighth of the season and marked the second multi-homer game of his major-league career. The versatile infielder continues to swing a hot bat, going deep four times over his last eight games. Since May 10, Clemens is batting 25-for-87 (.287) with an .828 OPS across 22 contests.

Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kody Clemens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kody Clemens See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago