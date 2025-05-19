Kody Clemens News: Hitting bench Monday

Clemens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Though he'll exit the lineup with southpaw Logan Allen taking the hill for Cleveland, the left-handed-hitting Clemens appears to have temporarily settled into a regular starting role versus righties while injuries have begun to mount for Minnesota. Clemens started in each of the Twins' last five games, going 8-for-19 with two home runs, one double, two walks, six RBI and an additional run.