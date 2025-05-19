Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kody Clemens headshot

Kody Clemens News: Hitting bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Clemens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Though he'll exit the lineup with southpaw Logan Allen taking the hill for Cleveland, the left-handed-hitting Clemens appears to have temporarily settled into a regular starting role versus righties while injuries have begun to mount for Minnesota. Clemens started in each of the Twins' last five games, going 8-for-19 with two home runs, one double, two walks, six RBI and an additional run.

Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now