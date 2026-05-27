Kody Clemens News: Homers in rare CF start

Clemens went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's Twins' 15-2 loss against the White Sox.

Clemens smoked a home run to right field off of Brandon Eisert in the eighth inning of the blowout for his fifth long ball of the season. The first baseman made his second career start in center field but isn't likely to gain positional eligibility anytime soon with Byron Buxton, who served as the DH on Wednesday, staying mostly healthy so far this year. The 30-year-old Clemens boosted his slash line to .233/.317/.418 with five steals, five home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored across 166 plate appearances this season.