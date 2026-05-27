Kody Clemens News: Homers in start
Clemens went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's Twins' 15-2 loss against the White Sox.
Clemens smoked a home run to right field off of Brandon Eisert for his fifth of the season. The career first baseman made his first professional start in center field as the Twins search for a Byron Buxton replacement as he recovers from a sore hip. The 30-year-old now brings his slash line to .233/.317/.418 with five steals, five home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored across 166 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kody Clemens See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kody Clemens See More