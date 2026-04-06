Kody Clemens News: Out of lineup versus righty
Clemens is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Tigers.
It's the first time in five games against right-handed pitching this season that Clemens is not in the starting lineup. Josh Bell will handle first base, Byron Buxton will be the designated hitter and James Outman will grab a start in center field for the Twins.
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