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Kody Clemens News: Out of lineup versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Clemens is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Tigers.

It's the first time in five games against right-handed pitching this season that Clemens is not in the starting lineup. Josh Bell will handle first base, Byron Buxton will be the designated hitter and James Outman will grab a start in center field for the Twins.

Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins
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