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Kody Clemens News: Receiving day off versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 8:37am

Clemens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Most of Clemens' absences from the lineup this season have come against left-handed pitching, but he'll get a breather Wednesday while the White Sox send righty Erick Fedde to the hill for a day game after a night game. Clemens had started in every game for the Twins dating back to May 15, slashing .239/.280/.437 with two home runs, eight RBI and seven runs over that 18-game stretch. The 30-year-old had seen playing time at all three outfield spots as well as first base and second base during that period, but he's likely to receive most of his starts at first base moving forward now that Byron Buxton is back to playing center field on a more regular basis.

Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins
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