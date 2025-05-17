Kody Clemens News: Remains hot with three hits

Clemens went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 7-0 win against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Clemens collected his first three-hit performance of the campaign, with one of his knocks being a solo homer in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old began the campaign with just three hits over his first 24 at-bats, but he's picked things up of late. Over his past four contests, Clemens has recorded three multi-hit efforts while going 7-for-15 with two long balls and six RBI.