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Kody Clemens News: Season-high three hits Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Clemens went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored during the Twins' 5-4 win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Clemens logged the first run of Sunday's game after scoring on a wild pitch in the third frame, and he crossed home plate a second time on an RBI single from Brooks Lee in the fifth. Clemens' three hits were a season high and his fourth multi-hit game of the season. He is slashing .209/.321/.374 with five steals, three home runs, nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 108 plate appearances this season.

Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins
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