Kody Clemens News: Tallies five RBI in win

Clemens went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional RBI in Monday's victory over the Mariners.

Clemens led the Twins' offensive outburst Monday, highlighted by a three-run homer off Luis Castillo in the third inning. The performance marked the first baseman's first multi-RBI game of the season, bringing his line to .194/.275/.371 with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI, five runs and four stolen bases across 19 games.