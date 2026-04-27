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Kody Clemens News: Tallies five RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Clemens went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional RBI in Monday's victory over the Mariners.

Clemens led the Twins' offensive outburst Monday, highlighted by a three-run homer off Luis Castillo in the third inning. The performance marked the first baseman's first multi-RBI game of the season, bringing his line to .194/.275/.371 with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI, five runs and four stolen bases across 19 games.

Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins
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