Kody Funderburk News: Back from paternity leave

The Twins reinstated Funderburk from the paternity list Friday.

Minnesota optioned Kendry Rojas to Triple-A St. Paul to open a spot on the 26-man roster for Funderburk, who owns a 2.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB across nine innings of work this season. Funderburk has also recorded four holds and one save.