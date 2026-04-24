Kody Funderburk headshot

Kody Funderburk News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Twins reinstated Funderburk from the paternity list Friday.

Minnesota optioned Kendry Rojas to Triple-A St. Paul to open a spot on the 26-man roster for Funderburk, who owns a 2.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB across nine innings of work this season. Funderburk has also recorded four holds and one save.

Kody Funderburk
Minnesota Twins
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