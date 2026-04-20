Kody Funderburk headshot

Kody Funderburk News: Headed for paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Twins are expected to place Funderburk on the paternity list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

With Funderburk's wife due to deliver the couple's first child Monday, the lefty reliever will most likely remain away from the team for its entire upcoming three-game road series in Queens before linking back up with the Twins for their weekend series in Tampa. Minnesota plans to call up left-hander Kendry Rojas from Triple-A St. Paul to take Funderburk's spot on the active roster and in the bullpen. One of five different Twins to record a save this season, Funderburk has also collected four holds while pitching to a 2.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB in nine innings.

Kody Funderburk
Minnesota Twins
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