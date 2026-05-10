Kody Funderburk News: Heading to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
Though he's been one of six Twins pitchers to record a save this season and leads the club with six holds, Funderburk will wind up losing his spot in the bullpen after back-to-back poor appearances during Minnesota's series with Cleveland. After giving up one earned run on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings between those two outings, Funderburk now maintains a 2.81 ERA but a more unsightly 1.38 WHIP and 10:13 K:BB on the season. The Twins recalled left-hander Kendry Rojas from Triple-A to replace Funderburk in the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kody Funderburk See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?6 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?9 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?13 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kody Funderburk See More