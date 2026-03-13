Kody Funderburk News: May not make Opening Day roster

Funderburk may not make the Opening Day roster with four left-handed relievers competing for a spot in the bullpen, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Funderburk has a 1.59 ERA and 6:1 K:BB ratio in 5.2 innings this spring.

It's odd that Funderburk is on the roster bubble considering he's having a strong spring and coming off a strong second half. He had a 2.61 ERA and a 21:8 K:BB ratio in 20.2 innings after the All-Star break last year. Still, he's seen as behind veterans Taylor Rogers, Anthony Banda and Andrew Chafin. It seems unlikely the Twins would have four left-handed relievers in the bullpen, so Funderburk may be the odd man out. A trade of one of the lefty relievers also seems like a possibility.